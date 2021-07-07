Shares of China EV maker Xpeng set to open up 1.8per cent in Hong Kong debut

Shares of Chinese electric vehicle (EV) maker Xpeng Inc are set to open up 1.8per cent from their initial public offering (IPO) price in the company's dual primary listing debut in Hong Kong on Wednesday.

The stock is set to open at HKUS$168 per share, versus the IPO price of HKUS$165. The percentage jump would compare with a 1.1per cent fall in the benchmark Hang Seng Index and 1.2per cent decline in the Hang Seng China Enterprises Index.

Xpeng's New York-listed American Depository Shares (ADS) were up 0.7per cent late on Tuesday at US$44.05 each. One ADS is equivalent to two Hong Kong shares.

The company raised US$1.8 billion by selling 85 million shares in the deal finalised last week.

