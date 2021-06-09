Shares of payments startup Marqeta set to soar in Nasdaq debut
Shares of payments startup Marqeta Inc were set to soar in their U.S. stock market debut on Wednesday, giving the company a valuation of nearly US$17 billion.
At 10:38 a.m. ET, Marqeta's shares were indicated to open at US$32 compared to its IPO price of US$27 per share.
(Reporting by Sohini Podder in Bengaluru)