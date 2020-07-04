Sharp says sticking to plans to list Dynabook PC unit in FY2021

Japan's Sharp Corp said on Saturday it is sticking to an original plan to list its laptop making unit in the business year from next April, denying a media report that it may take the unit public this year.

TOKYO: Japan's Sharp Corp said on Saturday it is sticking to an original plan to list its laptop making unit in the business year from next April, denying a media report that it may take the unit public this year.

The Osaka-based electronics firm hopes to start preparations this year for the laptop unit's initial public offering, and there are no changes to the original plan to list the unit in the next financial year, a Sharp spokesman said.

The Nikkei Asian Review had quoted Sharp Chairman and Chief Executive Tai Jeng-wu as saying on Thursday he hoped the Dynabook unit could list by the end of 2020.

Sharp bought Dynabook from Toshiba Corp for US$36 million in 2018, marking its return to a market it had quit eight years prior.

