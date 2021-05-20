Shell exits Philippine gas field in US$460 million deal

LONDON: Royal Dutch Shell has agreed to sell its stake in a offshore gas field in the Philippines for US$460 million as part of its strategy to narrow its oil and gas operations.

Shell sold its 45per cent stake in Service Contract 38 (SC38), a deep water licence which includes the producing Malampaya gas field, to a subsidiary of the Udenna Group which already holds a 45per cent stake in the project.

The base consideration for the sale is US$380 million, with additional payments of up to US$80 million between 2022 to 2024 contingent on asset performance and commodity prices, Shell said in a statement.

The deal is targeted to complete by the end of 2021.

Shell's head of oil and gas production, known as upstream, said the deal "is consistent with Shell's efforts to shift our Upstream portfolio to one that is focused on nine core positions."

