Shell looks to raise US$2 billion from sale of stake in Queensland LNG facilities

MELBOURNE: Royal Dutch Shell is looking to looking to raise more than US$2 billion from the sale of a 26.25per cent stake in the common facilities at its Queensland Curtis LNG plant in Australia, according to a sale flyer seen by Reuters.

The sale, being run by Rothschild & Co, is described as a "multi-billion-dollar investment opportunity" is due to be completed in 2020, the document showed.

(Reporting by Sonali Paul in Melbourne and Paulina Duran in Sydney; Editing by Clarence Fernandez)