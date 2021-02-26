Shift to sun, ski and suburbs gives Airbnb advantage over hotels

Airbnb's quarterly results are likely to show the pandemic may have helped the home rental company lure leisure travelers away from big hotels during the global travel collapse of 2020.

REUTERS: Airbnb's quarterly results are likely to show the pandemic may have helped the home rental company lure leisure travelers away from big hotels during the global travel collapse of 2020.

Weary of being locked up in their homes for months, travelers hit the road and booked homes and cottages on Airbnb, while avoiding flights and downtown hotels, analysts said.

Airbnb accounted for 18per cent of the total U.S. lodging revenue in 2020, up from 11.5per cent in 2019, data from hotel analytics provider STR and vacation rental data company AirDNA showed.

It outperformed the hotel industry and online travel agents such as Expedia and Booking.com thanks to its greater offer of 'sun, ski, and suburban' rental homes, Cowen & Co analysts said.

(Graphic: Airbnb grabs bigger share of U.S. lodging market in pandemic: https://graphics.reuters.com/AIRBNB-RESULTS/yxmpjxqdopr/chart.png)

For an interactive graphic, click here: https://tmsnrt.rs/3pPbQwH

THE CONTEXT

In 2019, about 90per cent of Airbnb's bookings came from leisure travels compared with about 20per cent-30per cent for large hotels chains, including Marriott and Hilton, that rely on business travel to grow their profits.

"Unfortunately, the hotel operators do not have as much supply in locations where people are willing to travel," said Jamie Lane, vice president of research at AirDNA.

Lane said with mass vaccinations later in the year, the share of alternative accommodations including Airbnb will drop before continuing to grow at 2per cent-3per cent per year once normal travel patterns return.

(Graphic: Airbnb U.S. sales against top hotels: https://graphics.reuters.com/AIRBNB-RESULTS/gjnpwzkdbvw/chart.png)

For an interactive graphic, click here: https://tmsnrt.rs/3dPKvsd

THE FUNDAMENTALS

* The San Francisco-based company is expected to report gross bookings of US$23.10 billion in 2020, down from about US$38 billion a year earlier, according to the mean estimate of 12 analysts according to Refinitiv; gross bookings are seen rising by 50per cent in 2021.

* Analysts' mean estimate for Airbnb's full-year net loss is US$3.52 billion, bigger than a loss of US$674.3 million a year earlier. Full-year revenue is expected to drop 32per cent to US$3.27 billion.

WALL STREET SENTIMENT

* Of 34 brokerages, 20 rate Airbnb's stock "hold", 12 "buy" or higher and two "sell" or lower

* Wall Street's median 12-month price target for Airbnb is US$156​, about 22per cent below its last closing price of US$200.20.

* The company's stock has nearly tripled since listing in December

(Graphic: Airbnb's stock has nearly tripled since debut: https://graphics.reuters.com/AIRBNB-RESULTS/jznpnoqrlvl/chart.png)

For an interactive graphic, click here: https://tmsnrt.rs/3dG2lOd

(Reporting by Ankit Ajmera in Bengaluru; Editing by Sweta Singh and Saumyadeb Chakrabarty)