Shipping group Maersk reports third-quarter results in line with forecast

COPENHAGEN: Shipping group Maersk on Wednesday reported third-quarter sales and operating profit in line with previous guidance and maintained its earnings forecast.

Sales fell by 1.4per cent to US$9.92 billion in the third quarter compared with the same period last year, while earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) rose 39per cent to US$2.3 billion, it said.

(Reporting by Jacob Gronholt-Pedersen, editing by Louise Heavens)