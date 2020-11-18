Shipping group Maersk reports third-quarter results in line with forecast

Shipping group Maersk on Wednesday reported third-quarter sales and operating profit in line with previous guidance and maintained its earnings forecast.

FILE PHOTO: Containers are seen stacked up on a Maersk Sentosa container ship at the port of Antwerp, Belgium July 26, 2018. REUTERS/Francois Lenoir

Sales fell by 1.4per cent to US$9.92 billion in the third quarter compared with the same period last year, while earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) rose 39per cent to US$2.3 billion, it said.

(Reporting by Jacob Gronholt-Pedersen, editing by Louise Heavens)

Source: Reuters

