TOKYO: The board of Irish pharmaceutical company Shire will recommend a new £46 billion (US$64 billion) takeover bid by Japanese firm Takeda to its shareholders, it said in a statement released on Tuesday (Apr 24) night.

It said it was "willing to recommend the revised proposal to Shire shareholders subject to satisfactory resolution of the other terms of the possible offer", setting a new May 8 deadline for the conclusion of negotiations.