Shopify beats quarterly revenue estimates on higher sales

Canada's Shopify Inc beat Wall Street estimates for quarterly revenue on Wednesday, boosted by Black Friday and Cyber Monday sales on the e-commerce platform.

The logo of Shopify is seen outside its headquarters in Ottawa, Ontario, Canada, September 28, 2018. REUTERS/Chris Wattie

The company's total revenue rose 47per cent to US$505.2 million in the fourth quarter ended Dec. 31, from US$343.9 million a year earlier. Analysts were expecting revenue of about US$482 million, according to IBES data from Refinitiv.

The company posted net income of US$771,000, or 1 cent a share, from a loss of US$1.5 million, or 1 cent per share, a year ago.

(Reporting by Ambhini Aishwarya in Bengaluru; Editing by Shinjini Ganguli)

Source: Reuters

