Shopify beats quarterly revenue estimates on higher sales

REUTERS: Canada's Shopify Inc beat Wall Street estimates for quarterly revenue on Wednesday, boosted by Black Friday and Cyber Monday sales on the e-commerce platform.

The company's total revenue rose 47per cent to US$505.2 million in the fourth quarter ended Dec. 31, from US$343.9 million a year earlier. Analysts were expecting revenue of about US$482 million, according to IBES data from Refinitiv.

The company posted net income of US$771,000, or 1 cent a share, from a loss of US$1.5 million, or 1 cent per share, a year ago.

