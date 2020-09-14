Retrenched SIA Group staff offered more than 200 jobs by EtonHouse, Jumbo Group and Commonwealth Capital

SINGAPORE: Singapore investment firm Commonwealth Capital and seafood restaurant Jumbo Group have come forward to offer jobs to recently retrenched employees from the Singapore Airlines (SIA) Group, said Trade and Industry Minister Chan Chun Sing on Monday (Sep 14).

The two companies join EtonHouse International Education Group who recently also pledged jobs to those affected by SIA Group's recent retrenchment exercise. Together, the three firms are offering more than 200 positions.

Battered by the impact of COVID-19, SIA Group announced last week that it needed to cut about 4,300 positions across its three airlines in Singapore and overseas.

The number of employees affected may be reduced to about 2,400, the group said on Thursday, "mitigated" by measures such as a recruitment freeze in March, an early retirement scheme for ground staff and pilots, and a voluntary release scheme for cabin crew.

TODAY reported on Friday that international school group EtonHouse is offering more than 100 positions in teaching and administration to recently retrenched SIA staff.

"I’m also happy to share that on the back of this, Commonwealth Capital and Jumbo are also ready to offer 50 positions each to these SIA staff," said Mr Chan on Monday.

In response to queries by CNA, Jumbo said it has pledged to hire 50 retrenched SIA employees, with priority going to Singaporeans.

"Our HR team is still evaluating suitable positions, with a priority going towards Singaporeans," said Jumbo CEO Ang Kiam Meng.

CNA has approached EtonHouse and Commonwealth Capital for comment.

Additionally the Restaurant Association of Singapore (RAS) is also working with its members to offer more than 6,000 positions to retrenched SIA Group staff, said Mr Chan.

"So this is how we intend to help one another through this very difficult time, with the government partnering our companies, and also our companies partnering the unions to see how we can place the displaced workers from one company or one sector to adjacent companies, adjacent sectors," said Mr Chan.

He added that this was so workers could "continue to preserve the hard-won capabilities that they have built up over the years".

Mr Chan was speaking to the media during a visit to chipmaker AEM on Monday, as the Government gave an update on how it was supporting job opportunities in the precision engineering sector.