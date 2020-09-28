Siemens' record 16 billion euro spin-off falls in Frankfurt debut

related media assets (image or videos) available. Click to see the gallery.

5 related media assets (image or videos) available. Click to see the gallery.

Shares in Siemens Energy opened lower than expected on their first day of trading on the Frankfurt stock exchange, as Germany's biggest-ever spin-off gears up for a challenging future independent from parent Siemens .

FRANKFURT/MUNICH: Shares in Siemens Energy opened lower than expected on their first day of trading on the Frankfurt stock exchange, as Germany's biggest-ever spin-off gears up for a challenging future independent from parent Siemens .

Shares in Siemens Energy - which makes gas turbines, power transmission systems and holds a 67per cent stake in Siemens Gamesa - opened at 22.01 euros apiece on Monday, giving the company a market value of 16 billion euros (US$18.6 billion).

Advertisement

Advertisement

A source had previously said estimates were for a market valuation of between 21-22 billion euros.

By 1352 GMT, shares were trading at 20.86 euros, down 5per cent from the first trading price, after having traded in a range of 19.21-22.98 euros during the session so far.

"I have repeatedly pointed out that we expect volatility to be high in the first few weeks," Siemens Chief Financial Officer Ralf Thomas told Reuters. "It's not a situation specific to Siemens Energy, it's the same with every spin-off."

Siemens Energy is Germany's largest spin-off ever, even surpassing Lanxess and Covestro , which were both spun off from Bayer .

Advertisement

Advertisement

For Siemens AG investors the deal has paid off: They have received one Siemens Energy share for every two shares they own in the former parent. Yet Siemens shares traded only 1.7per cent below Friday's closing price, a tiny discount given a substantial part of the conglomerate has been spun out in a separate listing.

Thomas said it would take until at least mid-October to get a first idea of how Siemens Energy, which competes with General Electric and Mitsubishi Heavy Industries , will be valued.

Spun off from Siemens due to weak profit margins, the unit is expecting an adjusted margin of not more than 1per cent in 2020 on earnings before interest, tax and amortisation before special items, due to the coronavirus crisis and weaknesses in its onshore wind turbine business.

That should rise to between 6.5per cent and 8.5per cent in 2023, helped by more than 1.3 billion euros of cost cuts that a source said will include the shutdown of some of the group's production plants.

Siemens Energy expects sales to fall by as much as 1.4 billion euros to 27.4 billion euros this year, before growing again in a range of 2-12per cent in 2021.

"We are now doing everything in our power to seize the opportunities offered by the global energy transformation," Siemens Energy CEO Christian Bruch said.

Siemens AG has initially spun off 55per cent of Siemens Energy to shareholders but plans to reduce its remaining direct stake of 35.1per cent significantly within 12-18 months of the listing. The Siemens pension fund owns 9.9per cent in Siemens Energy.

Siemens CFO Thomas said the firm wanted to preserve a right to influence key decisions at Siemens Energy at least over the next five years, adding a stake of anywhere between 20per cent and 28per cent could achieve this.

(US$1 = 0.8589 euros)

(Writing by Christoph Steitz and Caroline Copley; Editing by Michelle Adair, Susan Fenton and David Evans)