Siemens Gamesa ekes out fourth-quarter profit, but posts annual loss

MADRID: Wind turbine maker Siemens Gamesa said on Thursday it expected to steadily fatten margins over the next three years, even though a timid return to operating profit in the fourth quarter was not enough to save it from an annual loss.

Beset by a slowdown in the Indian market, cost overruns in Northern Europe and disruptions linked to COVID-19, the German-Spanish company reported a net loss of 918 million euros (US$1.08 billion) for its fiscal year ended September.

