Siemens Healthineers to acquire Varian for US$16.4 billion

German health group Siemens Healthineers said on Sunday it would acquire Varian Medical Systems Inc in a deal that values the U.S. maker of devices and software fortreating cancer at US$16.4 billion.

FILE PHOTO: A staffer works on a magnetic resonance imaging machine at a production line of Siemens Healthineers in Shenzhen, China May 25, 2018. REUTERS/Bobby Yip

Under the agreed deal, Siemens Healthineers would acquire all shares in Varian at US$177.50 in a cash, which represents a 24per cent premium to the American company's closing price on Friday.

(Reporting by Douglas Busvine; Editing by Gareth Jones)

Source: Reuters

