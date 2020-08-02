Siemens Healthineers to acquire Varian for US$16.4 billion
BERLIN: German health group Siemens Healthineers said on Sunday it would acquire Varian Medical Systems Inc in a deal that values the U.S. maker of devices and software fortreating cancer at US$16.4 billion.
Under the agreed deal, Siemens Healthineers would acquire all shares in Varian at US$177.50 in a cash, which represents a 24per cent premium to the American company's closing price on Friday.
