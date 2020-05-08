Siemens sees strongest coronavirus impact in next quarter as second-quarter profit plunges

Siemens expects "even stronger impacts" from the coronavirus pandemic in the weeks ahead, it said on Friday as it ditched its 2020 guidance and posted an 18per cent drop in industrial profit during its second quarter.

ZURICH: Siemens expects "even stronger impacts" from the coronavirus pandemic in the weeks ahead, it said on Friday as it ditched its 2020 guidance and posted an 18per cent drop in industrial profit during its second quarter.

The trains to industrial software maker said it now expected a "moderate decline" in comparable full year revenue. Siemens had previously predicted moderate growth.

Its flagship factory automation unit and smart infrastructure business would be the hardest hit, the company said.

During its second quarter Siemens said all of its operations were affected by the COVID-19 pandemic as shareholders' net profit fell 64per cent to 652 million euros. (US$706.90 million)

Group orders fell 8per cent to 15.15 billion euros while adjusted operating profit for its industrial business dropped 18per cent to 1.59 billion euros.

Revenue was flat at 14.23 billion euros as increases at Siemens Healthineers and its train-making mobility unit offset a decline at Digital Industries.

The figures did not include Siemens Gas and Power and Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy, which are being separated into a new company called Siemens Energy that will be floated later this year.

