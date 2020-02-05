Siemens to buy Iberdrola's stake in Siemens Gamesa

Siemens is buying Iberdrola's stake in Siemens Gamesa renewable energy , the German engineering company said, as it prepares to merge the business with its own energy unit ahead of a floatation later this year.

FILE PHOTO: A model of a wind turbine with the Siemens Gamesa logo is displayed outside the annual general shareholders meeting in Zamudio, Spain, June 20, 2017. REUTERS/Vincent West/File Photo

Siemens on Tuesday approved the purchase of Iberdrola’s 8.1per cent stake in SGRE, at a price of 20 euros (US$22.08) per share.

Siemens will pay 1.1 billion euros and will transfer the shares its future Siemens Energy business, the company said.

(Reporting by John Revill; Editing by Edward Taylor)

Source: Reuters

