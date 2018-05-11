Silver Lake to buy property websites Zoopla, PrimeLocation for US$3 billion

REUTERS: U.S.-based private equity firm Silver Lake Management Company has agreed to acquire ZPG plc , the owner of British property websites Zoopla and PrimeLocation, for 2.2 billion pounds (US$3 billion).

Under the terms of the deal, each ZPG shareholder would get 490 pence in cash, which implies a premium of 31 percent to ZPG's Thursday close, Silver Lake said in a statement on Friday.

Advertisement

ZPG directors, who are being advised by Credit Suisse and Goldman Sachs , consider the terms "fair and reasonable", ZPG said in the joint statement.

ZPG's largest shareholder and publisher of Britain's Daily Mail newspaper, Daily Mail and General Trust (DMGT) , said it gave an irrevocable undertaking to accept Silver Lake's offer in respect of its entire holding - which amounts to 29.8 percent of ZPG's issued share capital.

The deal is expected to close in the third quarter of 2018, the companies said.

(Reporting by Rahul B in Bengaluru; editing by Alexander Smith and Jason Neely)

Advertisement