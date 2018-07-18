Sinclair amends Tribune TV deal, hoping to win FCC approval

Sinclair Broadcast Group Inc said Wednesday it will abandon bids to divest three stations in an effort to win approval for its US$3.9 billion acquisition of Tribune Media Co after the Federal Communications Commission chairman said he had "serious concerns about the deal."

WASHINGTON: Sinclair Broadcast Group Inc said on Wednesday it will reverse course and not divest three stations in hopes of winning approval for its US$3.9 billion acquisition of Tribune Media Co after the chairman of the Federal Communications Commission said he had "serious concerns" about the deal.

Sinclair said it would drop plans to divest stations in Dallas and Houston after the FCC suggested the agreement to do so would still allow the company to control the stations.

Advertisement

FCC chairman Ajit Pai, whom Democrats have accused of making a string of decisions benefiting Sinclair, said Monday that evidence suggested "certain station divestitures that have

been proposed to the FCC would allow Sinclair to control those stations in practice, even if not in name, in violation of the law."

Sinclair, the top U.S. television broadcast group, is withdrawing applications to divest stations in Dallas, Houston and Chicago.

A majority of the FCC voted Monday to approve a draft order circulated by Pai's office to refer the deal to an administrative judge for a hearing, Tribune said.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sinclair said it was “shocked and disappointed” by the FCC's order and denied it was not in compliance with FCC rules or that it had engaged in misleading conduct.

The company said it believed it can now win quick approval. "We call upon the FCC to approve the modified Tribune acquisition in order to bring closure to this extraordinarily drawn-out process,” Sinclair said in a statement.

The FCC declined to comment on the Sinclair statement.

A hearing is likely to result in a lengthy delay and could effectively kill the deal, as has happened in other mergers referred for administrative proceedings. Sinclair now hopes the hearing will not be needed.

sentifi.com Channel NewsAsia - Sentifi topic widget

The draft order circulated by Pai’s office, part of which was seen by Reuters, said Sinclair's actions around the divestiture of television station WGN in Chicago "potentially involve deception" and "includes a potential element of misrepresentation or lack of candor."

The draft said that must be resolved before the FCC gives the go-ahead.

Sinclair said it will seek permission to acquire WGN in Chicago instead of divesting it.

Sinclair also said it was withdrawing plans to sell stations in Dallas and Houston to Cunningham Broadcasting Corp. Sinclair said Wednesday it now wants to put the two Texas stations into a divestiture trust to be sold and operated by an independent trustee.

Tribune shares rose 1.7 percent on Wednesday while Sinclair was down 2 percent.

Tribune said on Tuesday it expected "to work with the FCC to explore ways to address the concerns identified."

Sinclair, which owns 192 stations, said in May 2017 it planned to acquire Chicago-based Tribune’s 42 TV stations in 33 markets.

In April, Sinclair said it would sell 23 TV stations to obtain regulatory approval. It needs FCC permission to own more than one station in some markets.

(Reporting by David Shepardson; Editing by Franklin Paul and Jeffrey Benkoe)