Singapore Airlines launches academy offering service and operations training to external firms

SINGAPORE: Singapore Airlines (SIA) announced on Tuesday (Nov 3) it had established a new arm that would offer training programmes for external businesses and organisations in the broad areas of service excellence, operational excellence, organisational innovation and digital transformation.

The Singapore Airlines Academy will leverage the "wide range of globally recognised skills and competencies that exists within SIA, which have enabled the airline to establish a pre-eminent position in a highly competitive industry", the national carrier said in a media release.



Advertisement

Advertisement

"It will also tap on the decades of experience that has been accumulated by SIA staff," it added.



Among the programmes offered are Service Mindfulness and Awareness, Effective Communication and Professional Image, which targets frontline staff and covers topics such as practising appropriate self-grooming techniques.

Advertisement

Advertisement

There is also the Innovation Programme and Playbook, a two-day programme that teaches how to build an innovation culture for an organisation and design a leadership practice for supporting staff in innovation work.

Training packages will be customisable to meet the requirements of individual companies and organisations. The courses will be conducted by SIA trainers, who are certified instructors and facilitators with practical frontline experience, said the airline.

Advertisement

“SIA receives many requests from organisations wanting to know how we have

attained our reputation for industry-leading service and operational excellence, and

to better understand how we achieved our successful digital transformation," said Ms Vanessa Ng, senior vice-president for human resources.

“Our focus on people development and investment in training has been key to

achieving these world-class standards. We are happy to share our competencies by

offering specialised training programmes to external organisations. This would also

allow us to contribute to Singapore’s national goal of reskilling and upskilling the

country’s workforce.

“The Singapore Airlines Academy is also a strategic move for the SIA Group, and

has the potential to add a new source of revenue in the coming years," Ms Ng added.

SIA started offering external courses in September, when it collaborated with Khoo Teck Puat Hospital on a customised training programme for patient care officers. The three-day course included topics such as effective interpersonal communication and customer handling.

Like other players in the aviation industry, SIA has had to make drastic changes to its business under the enormous strain of the COVID-19 pandemic. The group reported a 98.1 per cent year-on-year decline in passenger carriage in September, even as Singapore opened its borders to more places.

In May, an internal task force was established to reassess the company's operations and map out how it could emerge from the outbreak.

In September, SIA said it would cut around 4,300 positions across its three airlines, though this figure was likely to be reduced by measures such as a recruitment freeze, early retirement scheme and voluntary release scheme.

That same month, SIA launched a limited plane dining service, home food delivery and public tours of its training grounds.

Since the earlier days of the pandemic, the company has also been redeploying some of its cabin crew to hospitals and nursing homes to work as Care Ambassadors.