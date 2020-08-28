Singapore Airlines plane among eight 787 Dreamliners hit by structural issues

SINGAPORE: Aircraft manufacturer Boeing called on three airlines to pull eight 787 Dreamliners from service, after it found a manufacturing issue in the jet's structure, aviation website The Air Current reported on Friday (Aug 28).



Aircraft for Singapore Airlines, United Airlines and Air Canada are the carriers affected by the impromptu grounding, the report said, citing a person familiar with the situation.

Boeing confirmed to The Air Current that it had identified two distinct manufacturing issues in the fuselage sections of certain 787 jets.

SIA said it was aware that one of its Boeing 787-10 aircraft was affected by the technical issue.

"The aircraft is not in service and we will work closely with Boeing on a solution," a SIA spokesperson said.

This instruction from Boeing took place earlier this week after finding an issue that undermined the strength of an area of the jet's carbon fibre composite structure.



SIA first took delivery of the first of its 49 Boeing 787-10 aircraft in March 2018. The aircraft entered commercial service in April 2018, with SIA saying that it was investing S$458 million to introduce new cabin products for the first 20 aircraft.



Boeing, Air Canada and United Airlines did not immediately respond to requests for comment, said Reuters.

