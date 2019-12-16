Singapore Airlines to launch non-stop flights to Brussels

SINGAPORE: Flying to Brussels is about to become more convenient with the introduction of a new Singapore Airlines non-stop route to the Belgian capital from Singapore.

The airline on Monday (Dec 16) announced it would be introducing non-stop flights to the city from Oct 25 next year.

Flights from Singapore to Brussels will depart Singapore on Wednesdays, Thursdays, Fridays and Sundays at 11.55pm, subject to regulatory approval, said Singapore Airlines in a media release.

The return flights from Brussels to Singapore will depart Brussels on Mondays, Thursdays, Fridays and Saturdays at 11.20am Belgian time.

The airline will operate the Airbus A350-900 on these flights.

(Image: Singapore Airlines)

The capital of Belgium, Brussels is home to the Council of the European Union (EU) and is also dubbed the EU’s capital city.

"We are delighted to welcome Singapore Airlines’ non-stop passenger service to Brussels, which serves as a valuable link between Singapore and the headquarters of the European Union and NATO," said Changi Airport Group's managing director of air hub development Lim Ching Kiat.

"With this new link, Changi Airport will, for the first time, be connected to 20 cities in Europe."

Passenger traffic between Singapore and Europe totalled 5.4 million in the past year, rising 7 per cent, he added.



Changi Airport also has a "close partnership" with Brussels Airport on the freighter front, added the managing director, with Singapore Airlines Cargo operating freighter flights between Singapore and the Belgian capital.

Noting Brussels' importance as an economic and political hub in Europe, Singapore Airlines' senior vice president of marketing and planning Tan Kai Ping said the move shows the airline's commitment to "constantly expand our network reach".

Tickets for the new flights will be available from Tuesday.

