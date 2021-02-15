SIA Group's passenger carriage down 97.3% in January as demand for air travel remains 'depressed'

SINGAPORE: Singapore Airlines (SIA) Group's overall passenger carriage for January fell by 97.3 per cent year-on-year, as demand for air travel continued to remain "depressed" due to ongoing worldwide border controls and travel restrictions.

"Some governments further tightened measures in response to new waves of infections, and in an attempt to curb the spread of new variants of the COVID-19 virus," said the group as it announced on Monday (Feb 15) its January operating results.

Overall passenger carriage, measured in revenue passenger-kilometres, for SIA was down by 96.7 per cent year-on-year in January, while SilkAir's passenger carriage fell 98.4 per cent year-on-year.

Budget carrier Scoot saw its passenger carriage fall by 99 per cent year-on-year.

In January, SIA reinstated Dubai, Moscow, and Munich services, and temporarily suspended services to Surabaya and Taipei. Flights to the USA saw an increase in frequencies.

SilkAir continued to operate flights to Chongqing, Kathmandu, Kuala Lumpur, Male, Medan, and Phnom Penh, while flights to Cebu were temporarily suspended from the network.

With the temporary suspension of services to Manila and Perth, the number of destinations served by Scoot in January stood at 17, including Singapore. Operations to South Asia and Europe remained suspended.

All route regions served by the SIA Group continued to record year-on-year increases in cargo load factor in January.

"SIA Cargo registered a record monthly cargo load factor of 89.2 per cent in January as cargo load factor improved by 37 percentage points year-on-year. Cargo traffic, measured in freight tonne-kilometres, declined 17.6 per cent on the back of a capacity contraction of 51.8 per cent," said the group.

"One year after the COVID-19 virus first began to spread around the world, the global roll-out of vaccines in many countries including Singapore provides hope that an end may finally be in sight to the pandemic, and its debilitating impact on the aviation industry," it added.

