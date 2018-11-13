Singapore Airlines profit sinks on fuel costs, Virgin Australia losses

Singapore Airlines planes at Changi Airport. (File photo: REUTERS/Edgar Su)
SINGAPORE: Singapore Airlines on Tuesday (Nov 13) reported an 81 per cent fall in second-quarter earnings, driven by higher fuel prices and non-cash losses at its part-owned Virgin Australia Holdings.

The carrier, a benchmark for Asia's premium airline industry, posted a net profit of S$56 million for the quarter ended Sep 30, down from S$293 million a year earlier. The prior-year figure was restated due to accounting changes.

Excluding the S$116 million loss relating to its 20 per cent stake in Virgin Australia, the company reported an adjusted net profit of S$172 million, down 41 per cent from a year earlier.

