Singapore Airlines to debut new A350 aircraft on Adelaide route

SINGAPORE: Singapore Airlines (SIA) will debut its new Airbus A350-900 aircraft on the Singapore-Adelaide route, it said in a news release on Thursday (Sep 6).



Slated to begin on Dec 17, the A350-900 medium haul aircraft will operate daily as SQ279 from Singapore to Adelaide, and as SQ278 for the return flight, subject to regulatory approval.



Equipped with SIA's recently launched new regional Economy Class and Business Class products, the new A350-900 will be fitted with 263 Economy Class seats and 40 Business Class seats.



Arranged in a 3-3-3 configuration, the seats in Economy Class come with six-way adjustable headrests, a coat hook, USB port and in-seat power supply as well as a personal storage space for small items.

Business Class cabins will have a 1-2-1 seat arrangement, providing every customer with direct aisle access. Passengers in Business Class can also look forward to a full high-definition 17-inch screen, ample personal stowage space, and seats that can recline directly into a 76-inch fully flat bed.

A Business Class seat in the new Airbus A350-900. (Photo: Singapore Airlines)

The A350-900 is also decked with the latest Thales AVANT inflight entertainment system, which boasts a more intuitive user interface and grants customers greater flexibility in their entertainment options.



For example, customers can select their choice of playlists from the SingaporeAir mobile app prior to the flight, and transfer these selections to myKrisWorld by pairing their personal electronic devices with the system on board via Near-Field Communication.

SIA currently has 67 Airbus A350-900 aircraft on order, seven of which are long-haul planes which will be used to ply the Singapore-Newark route from Oct 11.

Subject to regulatory approval, SIA also plans to deploy the A350-900 medium haul aircraft to Brisbane next year.

