Singapore Airlines to move to new customer case system to raise service standards

SINGAPORE: Singapore Airlines (SIA) is taking steps to raise its service standards by moving to a new customer case system that will support “consistent and more personalised service”, the airline said on Tuesday (Apr 6).

SIA has engaged customer relationship management firm Salesforce to develop and implement its new customer case and knowledge management system.

The new system, 1Point, is a dynamic case management tool that offers a “contextual and holistic view of customer interactions through a single interface”, SIA said.

“1Point will help to enhance the travel experience by supporting consistent and more personalised service across various ground-based customer touchpoints.

“Service agents will have access to the relevant information, including those related to each customer’s previous interactions, at every step. This facilitates quicker decision-making, and allows them to pre-empt a customer’s needs more efficiently.”

With the new system, SIA's service agents will no longer need to toggle between multiple systems to retrieve customer data, up-to-date information on products, services, policies and procedures, and perform transactions, the airline said.

Case management and guided workflows will also be integrated with SIA’s in-house artificial intelligence and machine learning capabilities, the airline added.

Salesforce Service Cloud and the Mulesoft Anypoint Platform will power the system. Digital transformation, technology and engineering service provider Capgemini will be the systems integrator for the implementation and application maintenance support.

It will be deployed across SIA's contact centres and customer feedback handling units globally from late 2021.



SIA’s senior vice-president for customer services and operations Marvin Tan said implementing 1Point is “an important step in our company’s digital transformation”.

“It is an investment in new technologies that ensure that Singapore Airlines is ready to support the evolving customer requirements in the coming years,” he said.

Mr Tan added that the move also “affirms our strong commitment to ensuring that our customers continue to receive world-class service across the entire travel journey”.



1Point has also qualified for partial funding from the Civil Aviation Authority of Singapore’s (CAAS) Aviation Development Fund.

“By transforming the passenger experience for SIA’s customers at Changi, it will augment our air hub’s competitive offering,” said CAAS’ director (aviation industry) Ho Yuen Sang.

