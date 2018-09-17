Singapore August exports growth slows to 5%

SINGAPORE: Singapore's non-oil domestic exports (NODX) slowed sharply in August as sales of pharmaceuticals came off the sizzling pace of the month before, official data showed on Monday (Sep 17).

Exports rose 5 per cent in August year-on-year, data from the trade agency Enterprise Singapore showed, slowing from the revised 11 per cent rise the month before.



This was slightly worse than the 5.3 per cent increase predicted by economists in a Reuters poll.



Pharmaceuticals exports in August grew 33.4 per cent from the year earlier, slowing from the 109.2 per cent growth seen in July.

Non-electronic exports grew by 7.8 per cent following an 18.6 per cent expansion in July, data from trade agency Enterprise Singapore showed. Electronic exports declined by 1.5 per cent following a 5.8 per cent decrease in the previous month.

NODX to most of the top 10 markets grew in August, driven mainly by the United States, the European Union and Indonesia.

On a seasonally adjusted month-on-month basis, exports rose by 0.4 per cent in August after a 3.6 per cent growth in July. The level of NODX reached S$15.6 billion in August, similar to the previous month.



Total trade over the year rose by 13.3 per cent, following a 17.4 per cent growth in July. This was supported by both export and import growth, Enterprise Singapore said.

UOB Global Economics & Markets Research said in a note that it was "less sanguine" about Singapore's NODX outlook in the coming months as electronics exports remained weak.

"We continue to be concerned about the ongoing US-China trade tensions which will certainly cloud the outlook for a very trade-dependent Singapore," the note said, adding that there were significant NODX declines to South Korea and China in July and August.

UOB lowered its forecast for 2018 exports to 5.5 per cent from 6.5 per cent, lower than the 8.8 per cent rise in 2017. ​​​