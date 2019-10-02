Singapore, Brunei to boost collaboration in agri-food sector

BRUNEI: Singapore and Brunei will explore ways to boost collaboration in the agri-food sector under a new working group announced on Wednesday (Oct 2).

The initiative aims to attract investments and create jobs in the sector, especially in the area of aquaculture.

Advertisement

Advertisement

The working group will report its progress to a joint ministerial panel that includes Trade and Industry Minister Chan Chun Sing and Brunei's Minister of Primary Resources and Tourism.

The announcement was made by Senior Minister and Coordinating Minister for National Security Teo Chee Hean, Brunei’s Sultan Hassanal Bolkiah as well as Crown Prince and Senior Minister at the Prime Minister's Office of Brunei Al-Muhtadee Billah on the sidelines of the 7th Young Leaders’ Programme.

The event is an annual exchange of visits between the two countries.

Mr Teo said the formation of the joint working group will further strengthen bilateral cooperation between the two countries.

Advertisement

Advertisement

The partnership will also benefit both sides, as Brunei has abundant land and natural resources and Singapore has a strong eco-system of researchers, agri-tech companies and logistics players, he said.

Mr Teo is currently leading a delegation of younger political office holders including Culture, Community and Youth Minister Grace Fu and Environment and Water Resources Minister Masagos Zulkifli on a four-day visit, which ends on Friday.

Mr Teo will deliver a speech at the University of Technology Brunei on Thursday and is likely to talk about Singapore-Brunei relations.