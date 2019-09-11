Singapore, Chongqing launch dedicated data channel to boost digital connectivity

SINGAPORE: Singapore and China’s Chongqing city on Wednesday (Sep 11) launched a dedicated data channel which offers better network reliability to users from both sides.

With a total data capacity of 260Gbps, the International Data Channel (IDC) will facilitate physical and digital trade as well as support data-driven businesses.

Advertisement

Advertisement

“The IDC also offers Singapore telcos business opportunities to bring data traffic to and from Southeast Asia and Western China, and supports Singapore companies looking to digitally expand their businesses to Chongqing or western China,” said Singapore’s Infocomm Media Development Authority (IMDA).

Singtel and StarHub signed Memorandums of Understanding (MoUs) with China’s three leading telcos - China Mobile, China Unicom and China Telecom – to offer the enhanced connectivity.

Several other MoUs were signed between the telcos and IDC users, and this highlights the “strong commercial demand” for the dedicated data channel, said IMDA.

“IMDA will continue to facilitate such regional and global collaborations, to strengthen Singapore’s position as an open and well-connected digital hub,” it added.

Advertisement

Advertisement

CONNECTING SOUTHEAST ASIA AND WESTERN CHINA

For now, the IDC will be available for companies in the seven industrial parks in Chongqing.

But IMDA said there are plans in the long term to attract companies in western China to use Chongqing as a hub to reach Singapore via the IDC.

The dedicated data channel is the latest achievement in the China-Singapore Chongqing Connectivity Initiative (CCI). Launched in 2015, the CCI is the third government-to-government project between the two countries.

sentifi.com Channel NewsAsia - Sentifi topic widget

Singapore’s Minister for Trade and Industry Chan Chun Sing hailed the launch of the IDC.

"Singapore is pleased to partner Chongqing as we play the role of mutual hubs in Southeast Asia and western China respectively," he said.

Speaking at a Singapore-Chongqing trade forum earlier on Wednesday, Mr Chan said there is “vast untapped potential” to boost trade and investment flows between ASEAN and western China.

“With a combined population of more than a billion and economies growing faster than the global average, ASEAN and Western China are two of the world’s most dynamic regions,” he said.

“Through our joint efforts, the CCI aims to foster greater connectivity, not just between Singapore and Chongqing, but also between the regions of western China and Southeast Asia.”