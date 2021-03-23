Singapore core inflation turns positive for the first time after a year

SINGAPORE: Singapore's core inflation turned positive for the first time in a year, driven by an increase in services costs and higher food inflation, data showed on Tuesday (Mar 23).

Core inflation rose to 0.2 per cent year-on-year in February, from -0.2 per cent in January, data from the Monetary Authority of Singapore (MAS) and Ministry of Trade and Industry (MTI) showed on Tuesday (Mar 23).

Core inflation - a key policy consideration for the central bank - excludes the price of private transport and accommodation.

The headline consumer price index (CPI), or overall inflation, rose to 0.7 per cent in February, from 0.2 per cent in January. This was driven by higher private transport inflation, in addition to the rise in core inflation.

RISE IN SERVICES COSTS

Services costs rose by 0.5 per cent in February, reversing the -0.3 per cent decline in the previous month. This was on the back of higher inflation for tuition and other fees, as well as a smaller decline in outpatient services costs.

As part of the COVID-19 response measures, the Singapore Government introduced subsidies for the treatment of respiratory illnesses at public health preparedness clinics and polyclinics from Feb 18, 2020, said the authorities.

"These subsidies exerted a smaller downward drag on the year‐on‐year inflation of outpatient services in February 2021 compared to previous months and should completely cease to weigh on year‐on‐year inflation from March 2021," they said.

Holiday expenses saw a "milder pace of decline" while airfares rose in February, said MAS and MTI. However, airfares and most of the components in the holiday expenses CPI were imputed using the overall change in overall inflation as they remain unavailable for consumption due to international travel restrictions.

Food inflation edged up to 1.6 per cent in February from 1.5 per cent in January as the prices of prepared meals rose at a pace similar to that in the previous month.

The cost of electricity and gas declined at a slightly faster rate at -9.8 per cent on the back of a smaller increase in gas prices.

The cost of retail and other goods saw a faster rate of decline of -1.9 per cent in February from -1.3 per cent in January. This is mainly due to larger reductions in the prices of clothing, footwear and personal effects. Prices of medicines and health products fell in February as well.

Private transport costs registered a larger increase of 4.2 per cent in February from 1.9 per cent in January, due to a stronger pickup in car prices and a smaller decline in petrol prices.

Accommodation inflation remained unchanged as housing rents continued to rise at a steady pace.

EXTERNAL INFLATION LIKELY TO PICK UP AMID RECOVERY IN GLOBAL OIL PRICES



External inflation is likely to pick up in the quarters ahead amid the expected recovery in global oil prices, said MAS and MTI.

On the domestic front, cost pressures are expected to stay low, as wage growth and commercial rents are likely to remain subdued, they added.

Core inflation is forecast to be mildly positive this year, averaging 0 per cent to 1 per cent, as higher oil prices lead to a pick up in electricity and gas tariffs and the disinflationary effects of government subsidies introduced last year fade, said MAS and MTI.

The forecast range for overall inflation is being reviewed given the recent sharper-than-expected increases in the prices of the non-core items, said MAS and MTI. A revised forecast range will be released in MAS' upcoming Monetary Policy Statement in April.