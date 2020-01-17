Singapore's December exports rebound after nine months of contraction

SINGAPORE: Singapore's exports made a surprise rebound in December after nine months of contraction, partly due to a sharp rise in pharmaceutical shipments, official data showed on Friday (Jan 17).

Non-oil domestic exports expanded 2.4 per cent year-on-year in December, data from trade agency Enterprise Singapore showed, following a 5.9 per cent decline in November.



This was significantly better than the 1.8 per cent decline predicted by economists in a Reuters poll.

On a seasonally adjusted month-on-month basis, exports expanded 1.1 per cent in December after growing 5.8 per cent in November. The poll had called for a 1.3 per cent contraction from the month before.



