Singapore economy expands 2.2% in Q3

SINGAPORE: The Singapore economy grew by 2.2 per cent in the third quarter from a year ago, slower than the 4.1 per cent growth in the previous quarter, according to data from the Ministry of Trade and Industry (MTI) on Thursday (Nov 22).

This is also a slightly downward revision from the Government's gross domestic product (GDP) advance estimate of 2.6 per cent released last month.



On a quarter-on-quarter seasonally-adjusted annualised basis, GDP growth expanded 3 per cent, picking up from the second quarter's 1 per cent.



A Reuters poll comprising 11 analysts had predicted a higher 4.2 per cent rise quarter-on-quarter and a 2.4 per cent rise on a year-on-year basis.



Growth was mainly supported by the finance and insurance, manufacturing and business services sectors, MTI said.



The MTI also revised its forecast for GDP growth for 2018 to 3 to 3.5 per cent, from 2.5 to 3.5 per cent previously. It gave a wide range for 2019's GDP growth forecast of between 1.5 to 3.5 per cent.

"The external demand outlook for the Singapore economy in 2019 is slightly weaker as compared to 2018. At the same time, risks in the global economy are tilted to the downside," MTI said.

"There is the risk of a further escalation of the ongoing trade conflicts between the US and its key trading partners, which could trigger a sharp fall in global business and consumer confidence."

