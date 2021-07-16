Singapore exports rise at faster pace of 15.9% in June

SINGAPORE: Singapore’s non-oil domestic exports (NODX) rose at a faster pace of 15.9 per cent in June, boosted by an increase in non-electronic shipments such as specialised machinery and petrochemicals, according to official data released on Friday (Jul 16).

This marks a third straight month of expansion and the largest expansion since March last year. NODX grew a revised 8.6 per cent in May.

The expansion was attributed to a low base a year ago, as well as growth from the non-electronics segment, although electronics also saw an increase, according to data released by Enterprise Singapore (ESG).

On a month-on-month seasonally adjusted basis, NODX increased by 6 per cent in June, after the previous month's 0.2 per cent decline.

Shipments of non-electronic products expanded 13.2 per cent in June from a year ago, led by petrochemicals, which rose 51.2 per cent, as well as specialised machinery, which grew 43.2 per cent.

Electronic shipments increased 25.5 per cent in June from a year ago, with personal computers, integrated circuits and diodes and transistors up 130.2 per cent, 14.9 per cent and 32.2 per cent respectively.

Exports to the majority of Singapore's top markets rose, except for the United States, Japan and Malaysia.