Singapore exports rise 8.3% in September in sixth straight month of growth

SINGAPORE: Singapore’s non-oil exports accelerated in September due to a surge in pharmaceutical sales, official data showed on Wednesday (Oct 17).

Exports rose 8.3 per cent year-on-year, the sixth straight month of growth, data from trade agency Enterprise Singapore showed. It was up from 5 per cent the month before but slower than the 10.9 per cent growth in July.

Pharmaceutical exports grew 67.5 per cent, up from 33.4 per cent in August but down from the sizzling 109.2 per cent growth in July.

Shipments of non-electronic products rose 11.9 per cent, following a 7.8 per cent increase in the previous month. Electronic exports continued to decline, falling 0.9 per cent following a 1.5 per cent decrease in August.

Overall, exports to six of Singapore’s top 10 markets fell in September. Shipments to China, Singapore’s biggest export market, fell the most by 17.8 per cent. Exports to the US, EU, Thailand and Indonesia rose, with growth led by Thailand with a 46.8 per cent increase.

On a seasonally adjusted month-on-month basis, exports contracted 4.3 per cent in September after growing 0.4 per cent in August.

