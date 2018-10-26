Singapore factory output falls 0.2% in September

SINGAPORE:Singapore's industrial production unexpectedly fell in September from the year earlier as manufacturing in the electronics and pharmaceutical sectors took a dip, data showed on Friday (Oct 26).

Manufacturing output in September fell 0.2 per cent from a year earlier, data from the Economic Development Board showed, contracting from the revised 3.7 per cent growth seen in August and missing the median forecast in a Reuters survey which predicted a 3.5 per cent expansion.

On a month-on-month and seasonally adjusted basis, industrial production fell further at 4.9 per cent in September, from the 2.2 per cent contraction the month before and below the median forecast calling for a contraction of 2 per cent.

Electronics production in September fell 5.5 per cent from the year ago, while pharmaceuticals output fell 11.1 per cent from the year before.