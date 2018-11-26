Singapore factory output rises 4.3% in October

SINGAPORE: Singapore's industrial production reversed the decline in September, rising 4.3 per cent in October from a year earlier. It was boosted by double-digit expansion in the biomedical and transport engineering sectors, data showed on Monday (Nov 26).

It beat a median forecast in a Reuters survey that predicted a 2.3 per cent expansion.



Advertisement

Output in the biomedical manufacturing sector expanded 11.5 per cent, according to data released by the Economic Development Board (EDB).

Pharmaceuticals output expanded 15.8 per cent with higher production of pharmaceutical and biological products, while the medical technology segment grew 2.9 per cent to meet export demand from the US, the agency said.



The transport engineering sector rose 30.8 per cent with all segments recording output growth.

The marine & offshore engineering segment expanded 52.2 per cent, on the back of a low base in October last year, as well as a higher level of work done in offshore projects, data showed.

Advertisement

Advertisement

The aerospace segment grew 15.6 per cent with more engine repair and maintenance work from commercial airlines.

Overall, the transport engineering cluster grew 14 per cent in the first 10 months of 2018 compared to the same period last year.

However, the output of the electronics and the chemicals sectors declined.

The chemicals sector fell one per cent with the growth of the other chemicals segment, such as fragrances, weighed down by lower production in the petroleum and petrochemicals segments.

sentifi.com Channel NewsAsia - Sentifi topic widget

The electronics sector fell 2.7 per cent, EDB said.

The other electronic modules & components segment grew 5.1 per cent and infocomms & consumer electronics segment grew 1.7 per cent, while the rest of the electronics segments contracted, data showed.

