Singapore's economic growth slows to 3.8% in Q2: MTI flash estimates

SINGAPORE: Singapore’s economic growth slowed to 3.8 per cent in the second quarter from a year ago as both the manufacturing and services sectors lost some momentum, advance estimates from the Ministry of Trade and Industry (MTI) showed on Friday (Jul 13).

This comes in below the median forecast of 4 per cent in a Reuters poll of 12 economists, and is down from the year-on-year growth of 4.3 per cent in the first quarter.

On a quarter-on-quarter seasonally adjusted annualised basis, the economy expanded at a slower pace of 1 per cent during the April to June period, underperforming expectations of 1.2 per cent in the Reuters survey.

This is also lower than the quarter-on-quarter growth of 1.5 per cent in the previous three months.

The manufacturing sector grew by 8.6 per cent on a year-on-year basis in the second quarter, slower than the 9.7 per cent growth in the previous three months.

On a quarter-on-quarter seasonally-adjusted annualised basis, the sector shrank marginally by 0.1 per cent, a reversal from the 21.3 per cent growth in the preceding quarter.

Growth in the services producing industries also moderated; year-on-year growth came in at 3.4 per cent, easing from the 4.0 per cent growth in the previous quarter.

On a quarter-on-quarter seasonally adjusted annualised basis, the services producing industries grew by 2.5 per cent, a turnaround from the contraction of 1.4 per cent in the preceding quarter.

The construction sector remained an underperformer with a contraction of 4.4 per cent on a year-on-year basis, extending the 5.2 per cent decline in the previous quarter, weighed down primarily by continued weakness in private sector construction activities.

Quarter-on-quarter, the sector shrank by 14.6 per cent, reversing the 0.9 per cent growth in the preceding quarter.

Jeff Ng, chief economist at Continuum Economics, said the lower-than-expected GDP estimates pointed to sluggish growth in domestic-oriented services.

While growth remained supported by both manufacturing and services, there was “little broadening of growth” in the services sector where momentum continued to be supported by wholesale and retail trade, as well as financial services, he said.

In May, MTI narrowed the forecast range for Singapore’s annual growth to 2.5 per cent and 3.5 per cent – a range that the Monetary Authority of Singapore (MAS) reiterated earlier this month as it said the economy is expected to remain on a “steady expansion path” despite headwinds from trade tensions.

Prior to that in April, the central bank tightened monetary policy for the first time in six years.

The advance GDP estimates are computed largely from data in the first two months of the quarter - in this case, April and May. They are intended as an early indication of GDP growth in the quarter, and are subject to revision when more comprehensive data become available, said MTI.

MTI will release second-quarter GDP estimates, including performance by sectors, sources of growth, inflation, employment and productivity, in its Economic Survey of Singapore in August.

Moving forward, Mr Ng expects supply chain risks from escalating trade tensions to be one of the downside risks for the economy.

“Singapore is closely tied to global and regional supply chains. A 10 per cent drop in China or US imports will decrease Singapore exports by about 1 to 2 percentage points. This should weigh on both domestic exports and re-exports,” he said.

In addition, the latest property cooling measures may also limit the upsides to near-term domestic growth, Mr Ng added.