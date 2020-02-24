Singapore core inflation hits lowest in more than 4 years at 0.3%

SINGAPORE: Singapore's core inflation gauge in January hit its lowest level in four years, data on Monday (Feb 24) showed, due to lower services and retail prices that authorities said would persist as the coronavirus outbreak dimmed the country's economic outlook.

Core inflation rose 0.3 per cent from a year earlier, according to a joint release by the Monetary Authority of Singapore (MAS) and Ministry of Trade and Industry (MTI), well below analysts' expectations of 0.8 per cent in a Reuters poll.



It was also the lowest reading since December 2015.



Core inflation excludes the price of private transport and accommodation.



"In the quarters ahead ... economic uncertainty, including the effects of the COVID‐19 outbreak, will likely discourage firms from passing on any cost increases to consumers," the trade ministry and the Monetary Authority of Singapore said in a joint statement.

The headline consumer price index in January rose 0.8 per cent from a year earlier, slightly below poll expectations of 0.9 per cent.

The authorities kept their official 2020 forecast range for both core and headline inflation at 0.5 per cent - 1.5 per cent.

Part of the fall in core inflation was also due to the impact of the rebasing of the Consumer Price Index (CPI) to 2019 as the base year, the authorities added.



Private transport inflation rose by 1.3 per cent year-on-year in January, up from the 3.3 per cent increase in the previous month. This was due to a steeper rise in car prices.



The cost of electricity and gas fell at a slower pace to -8.1 per cent year-on-year in January as regulated electricity tariffs increased, even as the Open Electricity Market (OEM) continued to have a dampening effect on overall electricity prices.



Accommodation costs increased to 0.3 per cent year-on-year in January, from the -0.1 per cent in December, in line with a pickup in housing rentals, which saw a turnaround in January after more than five years of decline.



Food inflation was unchanged however at 1.7 per cent as a larger increase in the prices of non‐cooked food was offset by a smaller increase in the prices of prepared meals.



The cost of retail and other goods fell to -1.4 per cent year-on-year in January from the -0.9 per cent in December. This was because the prices of medical products and clothing and footwear registered larger declines.



Lastly, services inflation was lower at 0.5 per cent year-on-year in January mainly on account of a decline in tuition & other fees.

This reflected the effect of enhanced pre‐school subsidies. There was also a smaller increase in telecommunication services fees, as well as a larger fall in the cost of healthcare services.

FORECAST

External sources of inflation are like to "remain benign" in the quarters ahead, said MAS and MTI, citing weak demand conditions and generally well-supplied food and oil commodity markets.



Softening labour market conditions on the domestic front could lead to moderation in unit labour cost growth in 2020.



"At the same time, economic uncertainty, including the effects of the COVID‐19 outbreak, will likely discourage firms from passing on any cost increases to consumers," said the joint release.



Inflationary pressures are expected to remain subdued in the near term, it added.



MAS and MTI added that they will closely monitor price trends in the coming months, including the impact of the rebasing of the CPI on inflation rates.



"At this stage, the 2020 forecasts for MAS Core Inflation and CPI‐All Items inflation remain at 0.5–1.5 per cent," said MAS and MTI.

