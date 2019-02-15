Singapore's private home sales fall 17.8% in January

SINGAPORE: Sales of private homes by developers in Singapore fell 17.8 per cent in January from a year earlier, government data showed on Friday (Feb 15).

Data compiled by the Urban Redevelopment Authority showed developers sold 433 units last month, compared with 527 units in the same month a year earlier.

Advertisement

The level of sales in January fell from 602 units sold in December, excluding Executive Condominiums (ECs).



Including ECs, 434 private homes were sold, down from 605 units the previous month.



A total of 498 new homes were launched by developers last month, with no new EC units launched.

The top-selling private residential project was Fourth Avenue Residences at Fourth Avenue with 74 units sold, followed by Affinity at Serangoon with 54 units sold.



Advertisement