Singapore manufacturing falls 0.9% in October, misses forecast

SINGAPORE: Singapore's industrial output declined 0.9 per cent year-on-year in October, missing economists' forecasts, hurt by a plunge in transport engineering, official data showed on Thursday (Nov 26).

Economists had expected a 6.2 per cent increase, according to the median in a Reuters poll.

On a month-on-month and seasonally adjusted basis, industrial production fell 19 per cent in October, data from the Singapore Economic Development Board showed. Economists had expected an 11.9 per cent contraction.