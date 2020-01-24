Singapore manufacturing output down for second month in December

SINGAPORE: Singapore's manufacturing output declined for a second consecutive month in December 2019, according to data released by the Economic Development Board (EDB) on Friday (Jan 24).

Output dropped 0.7 per cent year-on-year last month, following the larger than expected 9.3 per cent fall in November.

Advertisement

Advertisement

On a seasonally adjusted basis, output increased by 4.1 per cent in December from the previous month.

The performance rounds up the decline in manufacturing output in 2019 which registered at 1.4 per cent lower than in 2018, EDB data showed.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Transport engineering output was down the most as it shrank 14.1 per cent from the same period in 2018. Overall, the cluster contracted 1.8 per cent in 2019 from 2018.

General manufacturing output fell by 10.0 per cent last month, but scored a 1.5 per cent overall growth in 2019.

Output of chemicals decreased 5.2 per cent in December and 2.0 per cent for the whole of last year.

Biomedical manufacturing was a bright spot with output expanding 10.3 per cent in December from the same period in 2018. The cluster grew 10.7 per cent overall in 2019.

Precision engineering output also increased 7.0 per cent last month, but its overall performance for 2019 was negative as output decreased 2.5 per cent.

A slight expansion in electronics output of 0.2 per cent in December; overall, output of the electronics cluster fell 7.4 per cent in 2019 compared to 2018.

