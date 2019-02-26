Singapore’s manufacturing output down 3.1% in January

SINGAPORE: Singapore’s manufacturing output in January dropped 3.1 per cent from a year ago, mainly due to slumps in clusters such as electronics and precision engineering.

Excluding biomedical manufacturing, output fell 5.9 per cent, according to data released by the Economic Development Board (EDB) on Tuesday (Feb 26).

On a seasonally adjusted, month-on-month basis, manufacturing output increased 0.9 per cent, added EDB.

Output expanded 2.7 per cent in December and 7.6 per cent in November compared to the previous year.

The electronics cluster’s output dropped 13.7 per cent year-on-year. All segments, except the other electronic modules and components segment, recorded a lower level of production.

The precision engineering cluster also posted lower output at 15.7 per cent compared to a year ago.

The machinery and systems segment fell 20.8 per cent due to lower production of semiconductor equipment while the precision modules and components segment also dropped 7.4 per cent.

The petrochemicals and specialties segment dipped 1.8 per cent and 3.2 per cent respectively.

However, other clusters did well, with one bright spot being transport engineering. Output rose 20.2 per cent year-on-year with all segments recording growth.

The marine and offshore engineering segment expanded 26.9 per cent while the aerospace segment grew 17.4 per cent with more repair and maintenance activities from commercial airlines.

Biomedical manufacturing grew 10 per cent last month, with pharmaceuticals output expanding 13.5 per cent with higher production of active pharmaceutical ingredients and biological products.

General manufacturing output last month also increased 3.2 per cent on a year-on-year basis.

The miscellaneous industries segment grew 5.8 per cent, while the food, beverages & tobacco segment rose 4.6 per cent on the back of festive demand.

In contrast, printing segment output fell by 11.5 per cent, said EDB.

The chemicals cluster’s output rose by 2 per cent, with the "other chemicals" segment expanding 18.2 per cent due to the higher production of fragrances.

