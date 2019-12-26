Singapore's manufacturing output down 9.3% in November

SINGAPORE: Singapore’s monthly manufacturing output decreased in November after seeing an uptick in the previous months, data from the Singapore Economic Development Board (EDB) showed on Thursday (Dec 26).



Manufacturing output fell 9.3 per cent in November on a year-on-year basis. On a seasonally adjusted month-on-month basis, production went down 9.4 per cent.

The largest decrease in November was in the electronics cluster, which fell 20.9 per cent. The entire cluster saw a decline in output, except for infocomms and consumer electronics, which grew 29.8 per cent, and data storage segments, which grew 23.1 per cent.



Precision engineering output grew 9.7 per cent in November compared to a year ago. The machinery and systems segment expanded 10.6 per cent, while the precision modules and components segment recorded 8.6 per cent growth in output.



Transport engineering saw a slight uptick of 2.1 per cent in November on the back of growth in the aerospace segment. The land and marine & offshore engineering segments contracted.



The general manufacturing segment reported a fall in output, at 1.5 per cent.



While the miscellaneous industries segment rose 5.5 per cent with higher production of wearing apparel and construction-related products, the food, beverages & tobacco segment fell 3.6 per cent, and the printing segment fell 15.1 per cent.

Biomedical manufacturing output fell 10.3 per cent in November on year.

Under this cluster, the medical technology segment declined 4.3 per cent on the back of lower export demand for medical devices. The pharmaceutical segment fell 12.7 per cent.



The chemicals cluster also dropped by 10 per cent with all segments recording a decline, according to EDB.

The other chemicals and petrochemicals segments contracted 10.9 per cent and 17.8 per cent respectively, with output in the latter weighed down by maintenance shutdowns.

