Singapore manufacturing output up 7.4% in June

SINGAPORE: Singapore's manufacturing output increased 7.4 per cent in June compared to a year ago, according to figures released by the Economic Development Board (EDB) on Thursday (Jul 26).

June’s jump continues an upward trend after manufacturing output increased by 12.9 per cent year-on-year in May.



On a seasonally adjusted month-on-month basis, manufacturing output increased 3.9 per cent last month.



On a three-month moving average basis, manufacturing output rose 10.2 per cent compared to a year ago.



Biomedical manufacturing output in June increased 13.8 per cent, said EDB, adding that pharmaceuticals output expanded 17.4 per cent with a higher production of pharmaceutical and biological products.

Other clusters like transport engineering saw output increase 12.4 per cent year-on-year in June. This was mainly led by the marine and offshore engineering segment, which grew 28.3 per cent on the back of a higher level of work done in offshore projects, said EDB.

Electronics output expanded 7.1 per cent in June and within the cluster, semiconductors recorded growth of 10.2 per cent. The other electronic modules and components segment grew 9.2 per cent while infocomms and consumer electronics grew 5.4 per cent.

Cumulatively, the electronics cluster's output increased 15.6 per cent from January to June this year, compared to the same period last year.



There was also growth in the precision engineering, chemicals and general manufacturing sectors.

For precision engineering, output increased 2.7 per cent in June compared to a year ago.

Specifically, the precision modules and components segment grew 15.4 per cent due in part to higher production of optical instruments to meet export demand.

However, the machinery and systems segment declined 3.7 per cent, with a lower production of refrigeration systems, semiconductor related equipment and mechanical engineering work, said EDB.

In the chemicals cluster, output increased 1.6 per cent last month compared to a year ago.

EDB said that growth was led by the petrochemicals and petroleum segments which grew 14.3 per cent and 5.1 per cent respectively.

Despite this growth, the specialties and other chemicals segments declined 2.6 per cent and 6.2 per cent respectively.



In addition, general manufacturing, output increased 0.5 per cent on a year-on-year basis last month.

The food, beverages and tobacco segment grew 7.3 per cent, on account of a higher production of infant milk products and beverage products.