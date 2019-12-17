Singapore's November exports fall 5.9% in 9th straight month of decline

SINGAPORE: Singapore's trade numbers continued a downward streak in November as its exports declined for the ninth straight month, according to official data released on Tuesday (Dec 17).



Non-oil Domestic Exports (NODX) declined by 5.9 per cent last month from a year ago, following a plunge of 12.5 per cent the month before, data from Enterprise Singapore showed.

The fall was mainly due to a decrease in electronic domestic exports, which outweighed the growth in non-electronics, the trade agency said.



On a seasonally adjusted month-on-month basis, exports grew by 5.8 per cent in November after falling a revised 3.1 per cent in October.



Shipments of electronics fell by 23.3 per cent on a year-on-year basis, following a decline of 16.4 per cent the previous month.

Contributing the most to the decline were integrated circuits (-36.5 per cent), PCs (-25.1 per cent) and disk drives (-35.7 per cent).



Non-electronic exports grew by 1.3 per cent in November, climbing back up after a 11.2 per cent decline in October.

Non-monetary gold (249.3 per cent), specialised machinery (15.5 per cent) and non-electric engines & motors (40.1 per cent) contributed the most to the growth.



Exports to the majority of Singapore's top markets declined in November, except for the US, Thailand and Indonesia. The largest contributors to the decline were Hong Kong (-27.6 per cent), the EU 28 (-10 per cent) and China (-6.8 per cent).



Total trade decreased 5.9 per cent on year, as imports fell by 5.8 per cent and exports declined by 6 per cent.

