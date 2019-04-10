Singapore tops list of global maritime capitals for fourth time in a row

SINGAPORE: Singapore has been ranked the world's top maritime capital for the fourth consecutive time in the Leading Maritime Capitals of the World (LMC) report.

Hamburg came in second overall, followed by Rotterdam, Hong Kong, London and Shanghai.

The report, released by consultancy firm Menon Economics on Wednesday (Apr 10), assessed a total of 15 maritime capitals across five pillars, each with a set of indicators.

Singapore retained the top position in three pillars – Shipping, Ports and Logistics as well as Attractiveness and Competitiveness.

For the 2019 report, 200 industry experts from around the world were called on to respond to the survey, said Menon Economics in a media release.

The experts also predicted that Singapore would continue to retain its top position in the next five years, but highlighted stronger competition from other maritime capitals such as Shanghai and Dubai.

“To be once again recognised as the leading maritime capital that provides the full range of support, in terms of infrastructure and talent, is an affirmation of Singapore’s commitment to develop and grow the maritime industry," said CEO of the Maritime Port Authority (MPA) Quah Ley Hoon.



“Singapore will continue to deepen our efforts to drive connectivity, innovation and talent. We thank our partners and stakeholders for their continued support and look forward to working closely with them to foster a close-knit eco-system for Singapore’s maritime industry."



The Port of Singapore is one of the world's busiest. It sustained its overall growth in 2018, said MPA, with container throughput hitting 36.6 million twenty-foot equivalent units and vessel arrival tonnage reaching 2.79 billion gross tonnes.

