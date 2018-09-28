Singapore Power CEO Wong Kim Yin appointed SkillsFuture chairman

SINGAPORE: Singapore Power CEO Wong Kim Yin has been appointed chairman of SkillsFuture Singapore (SSG) with effect from Oct 1, the agency for the national learning movement announced on Friday (Sep 28).

He will replace his predecessor Mr Tan Pheng Hock, who will retire on Sep 30 after having filled the role since October 2016, SSG said in a media release.

Mr Tan was also chairman of the former Singapore Workforce Development Agency (WDA) from 2007 to 2016, prior to its restructuring into SSG and Workforce Singapore.

His replacement, Mr Wong, is currently the chairman of SP PowerAssets, the Singapore District Cooling and SP Digital Holdings as well as a director of SP Services.

He has served on the SSG board as the chairman of the Committee for Private Education and also sits on Singapore Polytechnic's board of governors.

Four new members will join SSG's 15-member board: Mr Leong Keng Thai, deputy chief executive of international and corporate at the Info-communications Media Development Authority; Mr Mohamad Saiful Saroni, partner at PricewaterhouseCoopers; Lee Chee Koon, president and group CEO of CapitaLand; and Mr Russell Tham, president of new enterprise and ventures at Singapore Technologies Engineering.

Three members will retire from the board: Mr Joe Sim, CEO of Parkway Pantai; Professor Tan Thiam Soon, president of the Singapore Institute of Technology; and Mr Soon Sze Meng, vice-president of business and international at Singtel.

The new board comprises members representing the public service, educational institutions, private sector and the unions, SSG said.

