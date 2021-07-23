Singapore's private home prices rise at slower pace of 0.8% in Q2 amid heightened alert

SINGAPORE: Private home prices in Singapore rose 0.8 per cent in the second quarter, slightly below flash estimates released earlier in the month amid the COVID-19 heightened alert period.

The private residential property price index increased to 163.5 points in the second quarter of 2021, up from 162.2 points in the first quarter, according to real estate statistics released by the Urban Redevelopment Authority (URA) on Friday (Jul 23).

The increase was slower than the first quarter, when prices rose by 3.3 per cent.

Prices were held back by the landed properties segment, which fell 0.3 per cent in the second quarter after a 6.7 per cent increase in the previous quarter.

Prices of non-landed homes increased, albeit by a slower 1.1 per cent compared with the 2.5 per cent rise in the January to March period.

RESALE DEMAND

New private home sales also took a hit in the second quarter, with fewer developments launched.

Developers launched 2,356 uncompleted private homes (excluding executive condominiums) for sale in the second quarter, compared with 3,716 units between January and March. They sold 2,966 units in the second quarter, compared with the 3,493 in the previous quarter.

In the executive condominium segment, developers launched 413 homes in the second quarter, down from 700 the previous quarter. They sold 495 units, versus 647 in the January to March quarter.

More people bought private homes in the resale market last quarter, with such transactions making up 63.1 per cent of private property sales, higher than the 55.8 per cent in the previous three months.

In all, there were 5,333 resale transactions in the second quarter, compared with 4,519 in the previous quarter.

RENTALS

Rentals saw stronger growth in the second quarter of the year, rising by 2.9 per cent and beating the previous quarter’s increase of 2.2 per cent.

This was driven by the non-landed segment, where rentals rose 3.1 per cent in the second quarter compared with 2.4 per cent in the first.

Rentals of landed homes also accelerated to 1.4 per cent from 0.6 per cent in the previous quarter.

SUPPLY IN THE PIPELINE

As of the end of the first quarter, there were 19,384 unsold and uncompleted private homes in the pipeline – compared with 21,602 in the quarter before.

Including executive condominiums, this goes up to 21,055, lower than the 23,735 in the previous quarter.