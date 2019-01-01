Singapore’s Q4 GDP slows slightly to 2.2%, misses expectations: MTI advance estimates

SINGAPORE: The Singapore economy grew 2.2 per cent on a year-on-year basis in the final three months of 2018, easing slightly from the previous quarter and missing economist predictions, according to advance estimates released by the Ministry of Trade and Industry on Wednesday (Jan 2).

The fourth-quarter flash estimate, which is computed largely from data gathered in the first two months of the quarter, was just a notch below market expectations of 2.3 per cent. It was also slightly slower than the growth of 2.3 per cent in the preceding quarter.

Advertisement

On a quarter-on-quarter seasonally adjusted annualised basis, Singapore’s gross domestic product expanded at a slower pace of 1.6 per cent, way below the median forecast of 3.2 per cent in a Reuters poll and moderating from 3.5 per cent in the third quarter.

The latest figures come two days after Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong said in his New Year message that Singapore’s economy clocked steady growth of 3.3 per cent last year, close to 2017’s 3.6 per cent and above expectations.

GDP growth in 2019 is expected to be between 1.5 and 3.5 per cent, added Mr Lee, though he warned of major uncertainties in the global economy amid growing trade conflicts, nervous financial markets and signs of slowing growth.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Manufacturing remained firmly in the driving seat for growth in the fourth quarter, picking up speed from last quarter's 3.7 per cent to expand 5.5 per cent on a year-on-year basis.

Growth was largely driven by robust output expansions in the biomedical manufacturing and electronics clusters, which more than offset the output decline in the precision engineering cluster.

The services industries, which make up two-thirds of the economy, grew 1.9 per cent over the same period from a year earlier, moderating from a growth of 2.6 per cent in the third quarter.

Construction remained a laggard by contracting 2.2 per cent on a year-on-year basis during the October to December period, extending the 2.5 per cent decline in the previous three months.

sentifi.com Channel NewsAsia - Sentifi topic widget

This was primarily due to weakness in public sector construction activities, MTI said.

Advance GDP estimates are intended as an early indication of growth in the quarter, and are subject to revision when more comprehensive data become available, added the ministry.

Fourth-quarter and full-year growth figures, which will include performance by sectors, sources of growth, inflation, employment and productivity, will be announced next month.

