Singapore's DBS Group Q4 profit up 33%, matches market estimates

SINGAPORE: DBS Group Holdings Ltd, Singapore's biggest lender, reported a 33 per cent increase in quarterly profit that came in line with market expectations, boosted by a strong rise in net interest income.

It reported net profit of S$1.2 billion (US$905.3 million) for October-December versus S$913 million a year earlier, and compared with the S$1.2 billion average estimate of six analysts compiled by Thomson Reuters.

In November, DBS had doubled its quarterly provisions to the troubled oil and gas sector, stressing that the worst was probably over