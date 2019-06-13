Singapore’s GIC partners Polymer Connected to build 2 data centres in Jakarta

More than 100 jobs will be created in the Indonesian capital when the data centres come online progressively next year, says Polymer Connected CEO Darren Hawkins.

SINGAPORE: Singapore investment company GIC is making another foray into the data centre market, this time partnering data centre provider Polymer Connected to build two such facilities in Jakarta, Indonesia.

Singapore-headquartered Polymer Connected has acquired land at Jakarta Barat to build the campus, which will include 2.6MW Tier 3 and 26MW Tier 4 hyperscale data centres, according to a joint release issued on Thursday (Jun 13).

Research firm IDC defines the hyperscale data centres as those with at least 5,000 servers and 10,000 sq ft of available space.

The facilities will be leased to clients on a long-term basis, it added.



Hyperscale data centres are playing an important role in today’s IT landscape, as seen by how the model is favoured by the major tech giants like Amazon Web Services, Google, Microsoft and Facebook. The social media giant had in fact announced it is building a custom-built hyperscale data centre in Singapore last year – a first in Asia.

The campus will also be the first data centres in Indonesia to use the capital’s natural gas network to produce electricity, the release added.

Polymer Connected CEO Darren Hawkins told CNA in an email that the company's tapping on the gas network would result in “the lowest carbon footprint for data centres in Indonesia".

This is key for clients who have made carbon footprint commitments to their shareholders, he explained.

The Tier 3 facility will come online in the first quarter of 2020, while the other would be operational at the end of next year, he said, adding more than 100 jobs based in Jakarta will be created once this happens.

Neither Polymer Connected nor GIC revealed how much they invested.



While it does not have a data centre in Singapore, Polymer Connected is looking to build such facilities in fast-moving markets in the region like Jakarta, Philippines, Vietnam and Malaysia, the CEO said.

“Our vision to provide our clients with a pan-Asian data network, whether that be using our own facilities or creating direct private connections to third party-run collocated facilities,” Mr Hawkins said.

This is not GIC's first investment in the data centre space. It had partnered Mount Elbert Capital Partners and OpTrust last February to form an investment unit to develop, acquire and operate data centres in the United States.

